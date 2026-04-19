Liv Morgan turned WrestleMania 42 into her own stage before ever stepping into the ring.

As the co-main event of Night One got underway in Las Vegas, the spotlight shifted to the WWE Women’s World Championship clash between “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer and Judgment Day’s Liv Morgan. But before the bell could ring, Morgan made sure all eyes were on her with a highly theatrical entrance built around her new “Trouble” music video.

The broadcast cut to the cinematic video, setting the tone for what initially appeared to be a standard WrestleMania entrance package.

Then came the twist.

Right as the video reached the moment where Morgan and her dancers sat in chairs with their backs to the camera, the scene seamlessly transitioned back to the live stadium — revealing Morgan and her crew recreating the exact sequence in real time on the entrance stage.

It was a perfect visual match.

Morgan rose from her chair as the performance intensified, with a male dancer pulling and tossing her around as part of the choreography, leaning fully into the edgy, chaotic vibe of the “Trouble” theme.

From there, the performance escalated. The dancers surrounded Morgan, tearing away pieces of her outfit as the presentation shifted from stylized video homage to full-blown live spectacle.

One quick beat.

And just like that, Morgan broke away from the routine and made her way down to the ring, fully locked in for her championship opportunity.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.