Liv Morgan continues to make the media rounds to promote WrestleMania 42.

During a recent interview with Esteban Ramirez (see video below), the Judgment Day member spoke about her preference of being a heel, as well as whether or not she ever saw herself reaching the level of success that she has achieved in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On preferring to be a heel because being a babyface is too hard: “I like being a bad girl. I feel like you knew that. I think being a bad girl is just so fun, easy and freeing. When you are a good guy, you’re valiant and the people have to like you. They have to respect you, they have to want to root for you, and sometimes that can be very difficult and that can be hard. Being a bad guy, it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter if you mess up, it doesn’t matter if they love or hate you. Obviously you want to get them to hate you, but that reaction isn’t as important as when you are a good guy and you’re supposed to be getting cheered. So I love being a bad girl, I love the freedom that gives me, I feel very comfortable, I feel very in my wheelhouse. I would stay terrible forever.”

On whether or not she ever saw herself reaching the level of success she has achieved in WWE: “I’d hoped so. I had hoped that I’d reach this point, but honestly for me, just making it to WWE was enough for me. Just making it to my pipe dream growing up and being able to see that through, that was enough for me. So to have all this success and accolades a decade later, I’m just really proud and I have pinch me moments every single day.”

Liv Morgan is scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.