Liv Morgan has a mixed tag team match in mind for herself and Dominik Mysterio: CM Punk and AJ Lee. Morgan named the pairing during a conversation with The Undertaker, Michelle McCool and Mysterio. She has previously compared her on-screen pairing with Mysterio to Punk and Lee.

On the original Six Feet Under video, The Undertaker first asked Morgan about favorite opponents and dream matches. She mentioned Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY as wrestlers whose physicality brings out a different side of her, then named a singles match with Stephanie McMahon before turning to the mixed tag idea.