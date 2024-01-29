Liv Morgan is happy to be back doing what she loves.

During a recent Instinct Culture live interview with Denise Salcedo on Saturday night, Liv Morgan spoke about making her return to WWE in the Women’s Royal Rumble match in the coveted number 30 spot.

“It’s been a journey, the last six months,” she said of returning following an injury setback and subsequent marijuana-related arrest. “It’s been a fight, it’s been a struggle.”

Morgan continued, “To come back at the Royal Rumble, in the coveted 30 spot, I was very happy and I felt honored. Just happy to be back, happy to be back doing what I love, doing my thing. Came really really close, but I am happy for Bayley nonetheless.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.