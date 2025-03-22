During a recent appearance on the “Developmentally Speaking” podcast, TJ Wilson revealed that Chris Jericho asked for his help with a match back in 2009, before Wilson became a producer.

The match featured Jericho and Paul Wight teaming up against Cryme Tyme. Wilson humorously mentioned that Jericho “invented” him as a producer after this interaction. He said,

“I know he has the moniker of taking credit for inventing everything, Chris Jericho. However, in July 2009, I’d been on the main roster for five months, I knew Chris a little bit. I’d been to his house prior when I was in FCW and stuff. I’m five months onto the main roster. He’s asking me to produce a match of his, so he invented TJ the producer [laughs].”

He continued, “I didn’t produce it, but it was Jericho and [The Big Show] against Cryme Tyme. He said, ‘Man, you’ve really figured Cryme Tyme out. Can you please help us?’ I was like, how many years of experience did Chris Jericho and Big Show have in 2009? How much TV/pay-per-view did they have, where pay-per-view experience, Tyson Kidd in August 2009? Zero. It just was very funny.”

Mark Henry has chimed in on Cody Rhodes’ situation leading up to WrestleMania 41, where he’ll be dealing with the likes of John Cena, The Rock, and possibly rapper Travis Scott.

On a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Henry pointed out that Rhodes doesn’t have many reliable allies to turn to for support. He said,

“Who’s the one that actually went at The Rock? Who can come to Cody’s rescue? Cody, he’s pissed off a lot of people that helped him.”

He continued, “You start with Sami Zayn, then you get to Kevin Owens, then you get to Roman [Reigns]. He chose Roman Reigns to help him [at WWE Bad Blood] over Kevin Owens, which didn’t go over well. And Roman is wanting separation from everybody. Who’s there for Cody? [CM] Punk could be there.”

During a recent interview with “MuscleManMalcolm,” Zilla Fatu expressed his desire to face off against WWE NXT Superstars Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On his first choice: “Je’Von Evans, that’s my dawg. But I think me and him would make something shake. I think the dance will be live, bro. It’ll be live.”

On a possible match with Williams: “No, I’m not gonna take the answer back. But Trick would be dope, too. That would be dope.”

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Italy, a fan painted Liv Morgan as the Mona Lisa, and Morgan reacted to the art in a new video. You can check out the backstage video below: