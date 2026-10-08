Liv Morgan has come a long way since her early days in WWE, but the former Women’s World Champion hasn’t forgotten the financial struggles she experienced when first joining the company.

During a recent appearance on The Undertaker’s “Six Feet Under” podcast, Morgan reflected on her first year in WWE NXT and revealed that she was actually making more money working at Hooters before signing with WWE.

Morgan, who joined WWE in 2014 and made her NXT debut in 2015, explained that she was so determined to pursue her wrestling dreams that she would have accepted a contract without receiving any money.

“You know, I was doing pretty well for myself at Hooters. I remember, no disrespect, I would have signed for free. You wouldn’t have had to pay me a cent. I would have done it for free,” Morgan said.

“But I remember my first couple months being here and being like, I was making more money at Hooters.”

Despite achieving her dream of signing with WWE, Morgan quickly discovered how difficult it was to make ends meet on her developmental salary.

Between paying rent, transportation expenses and purchasing wrestling gear, Morgan recalled having very little money left over for basic necessities.

“I was broke. My first year in NXT between my rent and Ubering to and from work and gear. Like, I remember there’d be, like, some weeks where I had, like, $6,” Morgan recalled.

“And I’d go to 7-Eleven and get, like, a Big Gulp and a hot dog for, like, the rest of the week. And that was, like, dinner.”

Morgan admitted that the situation occasionally left her questioning the financial reality of pursuing her wrestling career, particularly considering what she had previously earned before joining WWE.

“And I remember being like, damn, like, I was making more money at Hooters. No shade, no disrespect. But, you know, that NXT starting salary back in the day, that was, you know, it wasn’t much,” she added.

The comments come amid continued discussions regarding WWE NXT salaries and the significant pay differences between developmental talent and established main roster Superstars.

Former WWE NXT star Jazmyn Nyx previously addressed her own financial situation following her departure from the company, discussing the challenges of making ends meet on an NXT contract.

Morgan, meanwhile, has gone on to become one of WWE’s most recognizable female stars, capturing multiple championships and establishing herself as a prominent member of the main roster after overcoming those early financial hardships.

Also during the interview, Liv Morgan detailed a procedure she needed months after a scary injury on WWE Raw.

Liv Morgan is scheduled to compete against Stephanie Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WWE Money in the Bank on October 10 in New Orleans, LA.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.