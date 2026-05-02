Liv Morgan recently spoke with Headliner Chicago for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion (see video below), the WWE Women’s World Champion shared her thoughts on the upcoming WWE SummerSlam in Tampa, Florida, as well as how disappointing it was to miss last year’s WWE SummerSlam in her home state of New Jersey.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On WWE SummerSlam: “Yeah, SummerSlam, August 1st and 2nd in Minnesota. It’s one of our biggest events all year. It’s the biggest party of the summer. It’s like you have to be there or be square. You know, everyone wants to go to SummerSlam. It’s still a couple weeks away, so it’s still developing, and we’re going to see what takes place. I have no idea what’s going on other than that I am going to show up and leave the Women’s World Champion. But it’s going to be iconic and exciting, and you can always expect the unexpected, especially after WrestleMania. WrestleMania is kind of like wrestling New Year to me, so everything is new and fresh and messy and chaotic, which we’re going to see on this road to SummerSlam.”

On missing WWE SummerSlam in her home state of New Jersey last year: “Honestly, I cannot even express to you how upset and disappointing it was to miss SummerSlam in my hometown… But yeah, I was very excited to show up in SummerSlam in pretty much my hometown. Unfortunately, I missed out. So, this year, I’m going to more than make up for it.”