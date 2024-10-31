Liv Morgan is camera-friendly.

Even in the worst of situations.

The WWE Women’s Champion and member of The Judgment Day reflected during her IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul appearance on a police officer telling her that her mug shot photo was going to go viral during her December 14, 2023 arrest for possession of synthetic cannabinoid and cannabis.

“The mug shot was cute,” she said. “I would have been so much more upset if it was a bad mug shot. It wasn’t a great one, but it was good. It was one take. Even the officer was like, ‘Ohhh, you’re going to go viral.’ I swear. ‘It’s a good one.’ I was like, ‘Is it?’ ‘Yeah, I got you.’ ‘Thank you.’ It’s crazy because that day I had a hair appointment, I had an eyebrow appointment.”

When asked if she has merchandise based on the viral mug-shot photo, Morgan responded, “No. I was gifted some t-shirts, which are mugshot style. Those are interesting. Sometimes fans show up to my meet and greets and they have my mugshot on a t-shirt. At first I was like, ‘Haha,’ but then I’m like, ‘Maybe I don’t like that.’ I’m undecided. Do I want to find that rude and be like ‘Get out of my line?’ or am I okay with it? I don’t know if I love or hate you right now. I don’t know how I feel about it.”