WWE star Liv Morgan recently spoke with BT Sport about all things pro-wrestling, including Morgan’s upcoming Raw women’s championship matchup against Becky Lynch at the Day 1 pay per view.

During the interview Morgan discussed the moment where she truly felt the WWE Universe was on her side, later adding that she wouldn’t be where she is today without their support. Highlights are below.

Says she noticed the fans really getting behind her during the lead-up to Money In The Bank:

I think leading up to Money In The Bank. I think that was the first time I really was just like, ‘Woah. They’re here with me. They are wanting this for me.’ It was like very one specific moment. It was a [SmackDown] and it was during a commercial break. I cut a promo to the crowd just talking about Money In The Bank and how this is, you know, finally my time and I’m ready and then they just broke out into, ‘You deserve it’ chants and it just filled my whole entire heart. In that moment, I just was like, ‘They’re on this journey with me,’ you know? They’re here and they’re wanting this. It was that very moment where I just was like, ‘Wow.’

Says that she just tries to be herself and related to the WWE Universe:

I just try to be myself and I just try to do what feels right and I love the fans so much, I love to relate to them, I love to let them know that you know, I listen to them, I also watch them and I think we have kind of just developed this organic relationship, you know? They’ve seen me grow. I’ve been in the WWE since I was 20 years old, I’m 27 now. You know, they just have seen me progress and so, I feel like they just feel like they have been on this journey with me which they totally have. I wouldn’t be where I am if it wasn’t for them.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)