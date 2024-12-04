Liv Morgan did not feel truly validated as a WWE Superstar until she won the WWE Women’s Championship for the first time.

During an in-depth interview with Kenny McIntosh and Inside The Ropes, the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion reflected back on feeling truly validated for the first time as a WWE Superstar when she won her initial WWE Women’s Championship a couple of years ago.

At Money in the Bank 2022, Liv Morgan won the titular ladder match to gain possession of the briefcase. Wasting little time, Morgan stormed to the ring later that night to cash in on Ronda Rousey seconds after Rousey defended the title against Natalya. Less than a minute later, Morgan won her first championship in WWE. Recalling her memories of that night, Morgan looked back on how special the victory was.

“I was overwhelmed in the best way. I did not come from a wrestling background. I don’t have a famous family. We did not have the funds or money to train. I was not a Division One athlete, so I knew that this was going to be a long journey for me. Like I said earlier, all I’ve ever wanted was to give myself the opportunity to see how good I can be here. So to be in Las Vegas to win the coveted Money in the Bank match, to cash in on Ronda Rousey and win my very first ever championship in WWE was really special for me.”

Additionally, The Judgment Day member reflected on her journey to winning the championship and the feeling of validation from winning a championship, especially from a high-profile name such as Ronda Rousey.

“It was a surreal night. Everyone’s journey is different, but I just knew how much work and dedication I had to put into my journey. I really knew how much nothing was given to me in this and that I had to earn every single thing that I ever got here. So it made the journey for me so much sweeter, just because I knew and really believed that I had really earned this moment. I just couldn’t believe it. I was very overwhelmed by it all.”

Morgan continued, “I just remember looking into the audience with my jaw to the floor holding my new championship and being like, wow, I just can’t believe that I made my dream come true. In that moment, it was the biggest feeling of validation. It took my breath away. Because there were a lot of moments in my career where I was very unsure if I’d ever have that moment, or ever win a championship, and to have it on such a big stage in such a grand way by beating Ronda Rousey… it just took my breath away.”