Eight years after her WWE main roster debut, Liv Morgan is looking back at the trio that helped shape her career.

In November 2017, Morgan, Ruby Soho, and Sarah Logan stormed SmackDown with back-to-back attacks on the women’s division. The faction quickly became known as The Riott Squad and established itself as a disruptive force.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Morgan reflected on what that time meant for her development.

“I mean, we were tagging all across the world, multiple nights a week. I became a lowkey kind of tag team specialist,” Morgan said. “I learned from Ruby and Sarah, who have both been wrestling longer than me. Both had more experience than me. So they really took me under their wing, were patient with me, and taught me a ton. I’m so much better for it at the end of the day, but honestly, we just had so much fun, me and the girls. We just had so so so much fun. We really became a family. We still keep in touch. And so I feel like the foundation and the fundamentals of my tag team prowess form from the Riott Squad.”

The trio’s first in-ring match came on the November 28, 2017 edition of SmackDown, where they defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya Neidhart, and Naomi. It was a statement win that cemented their presence.

Now in 2026, Morgan finds herself in a different role. As a veteran member of The Judgment Day, she works alongside newer names like Roxanne Perez and frequently teams with Raquel Rodriguez. With Rodriguez, Morgan has captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship four times.

From a developmental standpoint, Morgan’s comments highlight how faction work often serves as a training ground. Working consistent tag matches across multiple live events builds timing, chemistry, and ring awareness in ways singles competition does not always replicate.

For Morgan, the Riott Squad was not just an introduction to the main roster. It was a laboratory. The lessons learned there continue to shape her approach nearly a decade later.