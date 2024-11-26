Liv Morgan has had some surreal moments throughout her WWE career thus far.

One of them was with Trish Stratus.

During a recent Inside The Ropes interview with Kenny McIntosh, the WWE Women’s World Champion reflected on her surreal moment in the ring with one of her idols, Trish Stratus, when she and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Trish and Lita to win the women’s tag-team titles in 2023.

“Oh, for sure [it was surreal],” she said. “That was actually my second time in the ring with Trish. But it’s safe to say I never conceivably thought that I’d be wrestling against Trish Stratus, let alone win a championship off her.”

Morgan continued, “A lot of my moveset early on was very Trish Stratus-inspired. So when I gave myself a moment to really appreciate what it was that I was doing, it really was a pinch me moment. These moments that you never thought you’d have, and all of a sudden here you are face to face with them and you’re just like, whoa, how did we get here? How did we finesse this?”

