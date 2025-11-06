Lids’ new holiday campaign, ‘ALL CAPS,’ has garnered some big names from the world of sports and entertainment.

On Thursday, a press release was issued to announce the new Lids’ ‘ALL CAPS’ star-studded holiday campaign, which includes Stephen A. Smith, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Quavo and others.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details, as well as a promotional video featuring Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, below.