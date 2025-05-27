Liv Morgan is back.

As we reported leading into tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion recently finished her filming for “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo” in Japan, and returned to the United States ready to return to work for WWE.

During tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix show, as Roxanne Perez was once again trying to warm up to Dominik Mysterio with another tray of “nuggies,” the camera panned to show Morgan standing by watching this unfold.

Liv stopped “Dirty” Dom as he was stuttering and stammering trying to explain, informing him that Raquel Rodriguez has been keeping her up-to-date on that latest Judgment Day Clubhouse happenings.

Morgan then had Rodriguez leave with her as she went off to approach WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to try and secure herself a qualifying match in the Women’s Money In The Bank match.

