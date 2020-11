Below is an extra scene from the new “Liv Forever” documentary on the WWE Network, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Liv Morgan.

The clip shows a 19 year old Liv arriving to the WWE Performance Center in 2014, and then returning to the venue in October 2019. Liv trains with WWE NXT Superstar Aliyah in the clip.

“Liv Forever” will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday.

