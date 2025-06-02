WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently appeared on Sneaker Shopping with Complex and was asked about rapper Travis Scott’s rumored involvement at WrestleMania 41.

“I have not talked to him about it. I think he slapped the sh*t out of Cody [Rhodes],” Morgan said. “Sh*t, I don’t know. You know, I guess we’re going to see what happens and how it progresses and set up at WrestleMania.”

For those who missed it, check out the viral video of Travis Scott hitting Cody Rhodes for real, hard, at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Morgan also discussed receiving a pair of unreleased Travis Scott sneakers directly from the artist himself—two weeks ahead of their official launch. She revealed the gift came after Scott expressed sympathy over how things played out for her on the grand stage.

“He felt so bad that I got screwed over. at WrestleMania because, you know, I retired Becky Lynch,” she said. “So I was not prepared for Becky Lynch to come back at WrestleMania. He felt so bad that I got screwed over that he like personally gave me these shoes. Yeah, it helped for sure. Morale went like through the roof. I was like, he knows I’m so much better than Becky too. So I appreciated the thought. It was nice.”

