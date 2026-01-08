Liv Morgan’s latest injury hiatus changed her.

During an appearance on the What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon podcast, she explained how.

The WWE Superstar and member of The Judgment Day on WWE Raw spoke with Stephanie McMahon about this subject, as well as how this injury was different than anything she’s dealt with before, how Raquel Rodriguez gave her advice that helped.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a video excerpt from the discussion.

On how this injury was different than anything she’s dealt with before: “I don’t know if it was, like, the initial devastation of the injury. When I tore my shoulder in 2022, I accepted it. It was my first injury. I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll come back from this.’ But this injury really, like, mentally messed with me. I believe everything happens for a reason — and I know that to be true. But this was the one time selfishly where I was like, ‘This didn’t happen for my greatest good. Like, this happened to f*ck me.’ You know? That’s what I really felt. And I struggled with that. Being someone that believes everything happens for a reason, I’m so delusional. Like, ‘This happened. Even if it seems terrible, I’m going to come back better on the other side.’ Like, believing in that but then suddenly not believing in that. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck do I believe in?’ What do I have to believe in if I don’t believe that everything’s going to be okay at the end of the day?”

On how Raquel Rodriguez told her you’re supposed to show the most faith when your faith is tested the most: “When she said that, I kind of was able to pick myself up a little bit more,” Morgan said. “I was feeling so sorry for myself and I just was so upset and so disappointed. And she said that, and that kind of took me out of it a little bit. Like, let me try to have more faith. And I also think, you know, just that five months by myself. Like, being in WWE since I was 20 years old and feeling like it [was] such a prevalent part of my life before then. Not being involved, it was hard for me.”

On how her latest injury hiatus changed her:“I think sitting with myself those five months and just being Gionna Daddio and not Liv Morgan. I’m like, ‘Man, I’m such a p*ssy, I guess.’ I’m, like, such a sensitive little soft girl,” she said. “And I’m still trying to shake it off a little bit. But I don’t know, I think just being me for this extended period of time shifted a lot of my mindset as well. Like, I feel different. I don’t feel like I’m the same person that I was six months ago.”

