Could more championship gold be in the future for Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio?

With WrestleMania season in full swing, Morgan is already staring down one of the biggest opportunities of her career. After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, she earned the right to challenge for a World Championship of her choosing on the grand stage.

But that may not be the only title she has her sights set on.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast (see video below), Morgan was asked about the possibility of teaming with Dominik Mysterio to pursue the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships. It’s an idea that she didn’t exactly dismiss.

“I think that is totally an option,” Morgan said. “I said that 2026 is the year of The Judgment Day. Me making a trip to AAA and us winning those mixed tag titles, it doesn’t sound out of the realm of possibility.”

She added, “It actually sounds highly, highly likely. I guess we’re just gonna have to wait and see what happens.”

That’s a bold prediction.

The titles are currently held by Lola Vice and Mr. Iguana, but Morgan made it clear that crossing promotional lines isn’t off the table, especially if it means adding more gold to The Judgment Day’s collection in what she’s calling their year.

Also during her appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Liv Morgan addressed the reaction to recent comments she made regarding online criticism from the internet wrestling community.