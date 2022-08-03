WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made it known over the years that she idolized John Cena growing up.

While making a recent appearance on Sneaker Shopping with Complex, Morgan revealed she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion.

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s–t,” Morgan admitted. “I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just [pretend] to push my little pumps [while watching him on TV]. I thought he was amazing. He has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career. You know because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”

