Liv Morgan has revealed a surprising fact about herself — she is an ordained minister and can legally officiate weddings.

During a recent interview with IGN (see video below), the WWE star was asked to name the “GOAT” thing she has done that she feels doesn’t receive enough attention. Morgan revealed that she is qualified to marry people.

“The most GOAT thing that I’ve ever done that no one talks about that I feel like maybe should get more attention is I am an ordained minister. I can marry you,” Morgan said.

“So if you want to get married, you can hit your girl up. I will decide if I want to take you up on that offer. But I can totally marry you.”

Morgan has some history with weddings on WWE television. She famously interrupted the storyline wedding between Bobby Lashley and Lana on the December 30, 2019 episode of WWE Raw.

Elsewhere in the interview, Morgan was asked which storyline from WWE history she would have liked to be involved in. She pointed to the Right To Censor faction, which was featured prominently during the Attitude Era.

“I don’t really know that it’s so much a story rather than just like the overall appeal,” Morgan said. “I really liked Right To Censor. I really like Right To Censor, and I think I would have liked to do anything with Right To Censor.”