Liv Morgan appeared as a guest on the Happy Hour podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the appearance made alongside Dominik Mysterio (see video below), the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion talks about hating having her hair pulled during matches, dealing with nerves and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On her wrestling ‘ick’ being that she can’t stand having her hair pulled in the ring: “It actually happened to me this past week, Charlotte Flair, one of the most decorated wrestlers of all time, I’m so much better than her, I beat her and I’m tapping her out because I’m just that fucking strong and she pulled my hair, already in defeat because she’s just salty. I hated it, I hated it! I have the ick.”

On nerves before going to the ring and how Dominik Mysterio has seen her puke before heading out: “Oh yeah, I’ve had the nerves. Dominik’s seen me throw up before my matches, he’s seen me gag before my matches, spitting. I think I just want to do a good job ultimately. I just wanna go out there and do my best, and I think the thought of not doing my best makes me nervous, and it gives me a little bit of anxiety. Also, there’s so much excitement in that, it’s not all bad. I just want to make sure I deliver.”