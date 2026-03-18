“Watch me!”

Liv Morgan is officially heading to the big screen, and now we know when fans can expect to see her feature film debut.

While making media rounds to promote WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas, Morgan appeared on Director’s Cut Radio and revealed that her role in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo is set to arrive in theaters later this year (see video below).

“I have something on the way,” she began. “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, I filmed in September last year. It’s going to hit theaters in September.”

This marks a major milestone for the WWE Superstar, who has been expanding her presence outside the ring in recent years.

Morgan went on to reflect on the experience, noting how much she took away from working alongside established names in the film industry.

“I was very excited about the project. I learned a lot, and I feel better after the fact, having the experience,” she said. “I was lucky to be in the room with all of these incredibly talented veterans of the film industry. The WWE audience is going to see me on a way that I think, perhaps, they never thought they’d see me. I would tune in.”

A different side of Liv Morgan is coming.

Meanwhile, Morgan remains focused on one of the biggest matches of her WWE career. She is scheduled to challenge Stephanie Vaquer for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42, taking place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.