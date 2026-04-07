A scary moment on WWE Raw may have major implications heading into WrestleMania.

There is concern that both Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez could be dealing with injuries following an in-ring angle that took a rough turn.

During the show, Morgan was confronted by her WrestleMania opponent, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who blindsided her from behind.

The surprise attack quickly escalated, as Morgan was shoved into Perez, causing the two to collide heads hard before crashing to the floor.

The situation only got worse from there, as Morgan was then grabbed and thrown into a nearby TV set as part of the segment.

Not good.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, the aftermath may be more serious than initially thought, as both talents are now being evaluated.

“Both Liv and Roxanne in concussion protocol after they clonked skulls HARD when Stephanie jumped Liv from behind. Hopefully we didn’t just witness a disaster affecting WrestleMania,” Alvarez wrote.

The segment itself stemmed from Morgan and Perez discussing Perez’s recent return from injury.

Morgan referenced that it was now-former Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor who originally brought Perez into the fold. Before the conversation could progress any further, Vaquer stormed in to ignite the attack.q

Perez had only just returned to WWE programming last week after undergoing a procedure to remove a benign growth. She immediately aligned with Morgan upon her return, assisting in an attack on Vaquer, which directly set the stage for Monday night’s confrontation.

Now, the focus shifts to the potential fallout.

Any injury to Morgan would cast serious doubt over her scheduled WrestleMania clash with Vaquer.