Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio compliment each other well. They fill gaps, like Rocky and Adrian.

During a discussion with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture while in Germany for the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event, The Judgment Day duo spoke about they “balance each other out well.”

When asked how it has been working with “Daddy Dom” thus far in WWE, the WWE Women’s World Champion responded, “It’s been easy and fun. Just easy, fun, organic, comfortable. What have I learned from Daddy Dom? Well, you know, I’m a little bit… What’s the word I’m looking for? He balances me out really well. He’s very chill and I’m a little bit more neurotic. So I’ve learned I love that. I’ve learned to kind of just like relax a little bit, you know, as it goes, just to kind of just take it easy.”

Dom-Dom then spoke about how the two just clicked right away.

“Honestly we kind of just clicked right away,” he said. “It was something that we didn’t expect, but we definitely, I feel like, pick up a lot from each other, especially when we’re out there and yeah like she said, she’s a little bit more, you know so i love that i can be the ying to her yang to calm her down a little bit.”

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are scheduled for mixed tag-team action against The Terror Twins duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest at today’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)