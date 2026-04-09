Liv Morgan appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio, calling themselves a better, more iconic couple than AJ Lee and CM Punk and Mizz Elizabeth and Randy Savage, while also reflecting on their on-screen kiss on WWE programming.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On she and Dominik Mysterio being a more iconic couple than Mizz Elizabeth and Macho Man: “I think, ultimately, we just understand the assignment. I feel like the fans love to hate us, or they hate to love us. It’s such an intriguing, complex, messy, wholesome, love story that we haven’t seen for a while, and I feel like the audience really loves that. And I think, honestly, we’re just iconic. I know I say that word a lot, but we’re just iconic together. I think we are the greatest couple in the history of WWE. I don’t mean that I’m not just saying that. I mean that wholeheartedly. We’re better than Becky and Seth, we’re better than AJ and CM Punk. We’re better than Macho Man and Miss Elizabeth. I stand on that. I feel like we’ve resurged couples in WWE. What couples were couples before Dominik and I? Now you have tons of people coupling up, trying to do what we do, but they just can’t.”

On she and Dom’s on-screen kiss: “Yes, I did, but also watching it back, hit a different level cause I was so in it. But also I could hear, but also it was an open stadium so the noise leaves as well. So you kinda don’t realize how much of a ruckus it is until you kinda get to watch it back. So, I watched it back and was just like ‘holy sh*t, holy sh*t it was so cool’. It was so funny and I even saw Stephanie McMahon’s kids just shocked, just like ‘what the hell?’. It was super funny just seeing everyone’s reactions and their shock or their hatred for it.”

After recently appearing at a game where she chugged a beer on the big screen, Morgan once again took in some basketball action at a recent San Antonio Spurs game with Raquel Rodriguez after suffering the forehead swelling on WWE Raw this week (see below).