WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan recently joined Ryan Satin on his Out Of Character podcast to hype up this Saturday’s Extreme Rules premium live event in Philadelphia, where Morgan will be defending her title against Ronda Rousey. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she doesn’t feel like the underdog going into Saturday’s matchup against Ronda Rousey:

“I don’t feel like the underdog. Especially going into this match, this is where I thrive. This is where Liv Morgan thrives. I think I’ve discovered myself to be a bit of a masochist. In not as much as I like the pain, but like, ‘Okay, may I have more?’ I want to see what can keep me down, and so I’m excited for the challenge of Extreme Rules, I really am, and I’m willing to take any and all the pain.”

How excited she is for the showdown:

“I’m excited like a little sicko. I feel excited. I’m not nervous. I feel excited. I feel happy. I’m like, ‘Thank you for the opportunity. Thank you for allowing me to do this.’ I threw down the challenge and it was accepted, and now here we go, My first-ever Extreme Rules match. , I couldn’t be more happy. You know, last year I was on the pre-show and here I am defending SmackDown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. It’s insane.”

Promises she has more to give to the WWE Universe as champion:

“I have so much more to give in so many different ways. This is just one phase, you know what I mean? I have so much more to give as a champion, as a character, and as a performer. I’m blessed that this phase of my career was cemented with this championship, but literally, the best is yet to come. This is only the beginning, which is scary. But I mean, this is only the beginning.”

