Liv Morgan says that she is out injured.

The WWE star and former women’s champion has been out of action since July following an attack by Rhea Ripley, which many believed to be storyline-related. However, it was reported that Morgan was dealing with a legitimate undisclosed injury but that was never confirmed by Morgan or WWE…until now.

Morgan spoke with Muscle and Health and gave an update on her condition, where she says she is recovering from an injury.

It took me a while to fully understand that proper fuel makes for better athletic performance. I know that’s common sense, but to have the willpower to act on that at 2 am when you’ve got a 4-hour drive to the next show is really difficult. The only places that are open are fast food outlets a lot of the time. I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes.

