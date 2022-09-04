WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan spoke at the post-Clash at the Castle press conference about her victory over Shayna Baszler on the show, which marked Morgan’s third successful defense since winning gold from Ronda Rousey at Money In The Bank. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she has silenced any doubters with Clash at the Castle victory:

“Yeah, I feel like if anyone had any doubts before, then they definitely don’t have them now. [The feeling of being champion] has definitely settled. It’s definitely sinking in. It doesn’t feel like, ‘pinch me, pinch me, pinch me,’ anymore. This is mine.”

On what is coming next after beating Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler:

“I have no idea what’s to come. All I know is, whoever thinks they’re willing to fight harder for this than me, I’m ready.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)