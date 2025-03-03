Former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan faced defeat in the women’s Elimination Chamber match at WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event in Toronto on Saturday night.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Morgan posted a photo of herself covered in welts and bruises. She captioned the photo with,

“Wrestling 🖤”



During a recent appearance on the “Counted Out” podcast, TJ Wilson recalled being hit with consecutive Attitude Adjustments from John Cena and Hornswoggle during the 2011 men’s Royal Rumble match. He said,

“I loved it. Hornswoggle has talked about it in his book. When they broke it down to me, I was like, ‘Okay, no problem.’ If I’m not going to win the Rumble and I’m not going to be an Iron Man — I didn’t expect to win, but I would have liked to last like 30 minutes just so it gives me something, but if I’m not in line for either of those things, how can I make a moment? When they were laying it out, it was kind of left to myself, Cena, and Swoggle to put together. I can’t remember if it was John or Swoggle who asked if I would be cool if Swoggle gave me the AA as well. I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s no problem.’ ‘You sure?’ ‘Yeah, no problem.’”

He continued, “In my mind, I was thinking, ‘Little do you guys know, what I’m going to try to do….’ Obviously, I know Cena is the horse pulling the wagon at that time, for sure, but what I’m going to try to do is sell Swoggle’s AA more than Cena’s AA. If I don’t then why are we doing this? If I’ve already been hit by Cena’s AA, Swoggle’s AA should hurt even more. I thought it was a great moment. I know Swoggle was very appreciative of it. He wrote about it in very kind terms in his book, just how happy I was for him and that I was totally down for anything, and I was. I wanted to make a moment. Honswoggle is a friend of mine and John Cena is the biggest star in the company. It was pretty easy for me to do. I had no ego about it at all.”

Chavo Guerrero took to his Instagram account over the weekend to announce that he visited a mural of the Guerrero family in El Paso, Texas. He captioned the photo with,

“I was in my hometown of El Paso this weekend, and decided to go see the Guerrero Family mural Tribute. My first time seeing it…it was moving. Thank you El Paso! You will always be “The Home of The Guerreros”! El Paso Proud! Guerrero Strong! #elpaso #elpasoproud #lafamiliaguerrero #guerrerofamily #guerrerostrong”

During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman commented on Triple H and Shawn Michaels currently leading WWE and NXT and his belief that not many people are better at playing the long game than WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Triple H: “Paul is a guy that, not many people are better at playing the long game than Paul [Levesque] is. He has a destination point and a goal and he sees where it’s at. Getting through the shit that he had to go through was the past to get there. It’s just like all the crazy stuff with Vince coming back and Paul being gone. He just stayed the course. Now, he’s the f***ing man.”

On if he ever envisioned Triple H in this role: “I totally envisioned it. Absolutely. Without a doubt. More so after DX. Not in the early car rides. Not before we all left and went (to WCW). It was obvious to me when I came back where he was going eventually, at some point. When we were doing DX, he was already really involved then in creative and had Vince’s [Vince McMahon] ear and Vince’s confidence.”

Travis Scott’s involvement in the assault on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber received coverage in major entertainment outlets, with Variety highlighting his participation in the attack, which also included The Rock and John Cena. The report also touched on The Rock’s comments about Scott’s appearance at the post-show press event.

Additionally, Pat McAfee’s complaints about the Canadian crowd booing the U.S. National Anthem during the event gained mainstream attention, with Deadline, The New York Post, TMZ, and nearly every other mainstream media outlet covering his remarks made at the announcer’s desk.

And finally, you can check out Maven’s latest YouTube video below:

“Are WWE thumbtacks real? Is the barbed wire WWE uses fake? How does a wrestler spray green mist? I’m a former WWE wrestler, and in this video, I share the answers to all those secrets and more.”

