– WWE has confirmed that the Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana showdown for the TNA World Championship will serve as the main event of the evening on tonight’s live episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. For those interested, check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/3/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

BREAKING: The @ThisIsTNA World Championship Match between @_trickwilliams and @Santana_Proud will be the MAIN EVENT of #WWENXT TONIGHT! — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 4, 2025

– WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Liv Morgan had a rough night in the office on Monday, June 2, 2025, coming up short in a triple-threat Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying match on WWE Raw on Netflix in Tulsa, OK. In addition to losing a chance to secure the final spot in the Women’s Ladder Match at this Saturday’s WWE premium live event in Inglewood, CA., The Judgment Day member also suffered a pretty bad laceration on her forehead during the bout with Ivy Nile and Stephanie Vaquer. “Still pretty thooooooo,” Morgan wrote as the caption to the photo on her official Instagram page.

– The WWE Superstars with 10 million or more followers’ club on Instagram just got a bit more crowded, as Roman Reigns finally hit the milestone 10 million follower mark this week. With Reigns now having over 10 million followers, he joins a list of six additional current or former WWE wrestlers who have 10 million or more followers on Instagram.

No 1: #TheRock — 393M

No 2. #LoganPaul — 27.1M

No 3. #JohnCena — 21.1M

No 4. #RondaRousey — 17.1M

No 5. #TheGreatKhali — 11.5M

No 6. #NikkiBella — 10.4M

No 7. #RomanReigns — 10M (NEW)