There’s a new development in the federal case involving Shawn Chan, the alleged stalker of WWE star Liv Morgan.

The United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division ruled on April 24 that Chan’s criminal trial will once again be delayed, with a new start date now set for June. The trial had already been pushed back once, moving from its original March date to May before this latest postponement.

The delay reportedly stems from Chan being assigned a new public defender, further extending the pre-trial process in the case.

Chan is charged with one count of interstate domestic violence after allegedly traveling from Scarborough, Ontario to Florida in May 2025. Prosecutors say he flew to Orlando on May 26—coinciding with the same day he obtained his passport—and told customs officials he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, which does not provide lodging.

According to the criminal complaint, Chan later traveled hours to Liv Morgan’s home, circled the property multiple times, entered the backyard, and attempted—but failed—to access the front door. He allegedly picked up an air pellet left on the porch, waited for several hours, and then left a handwritten note before departing.

That note, which included his personal information, contained a lengthy message referencing online interactions and accusing others of targeting him, while insisting his visit was “just a friendly” stop.

Chan was arrested by the FBI on June 3, 2025, after WWE security identified him from home surveillance footage and alerted authorities. He was later indicted on June 25 and faces up to five years in prison if convicted. He has remained in custody since his arrest and has been denied multiple release requests ahead of trial.

In recent months, Chan’s legal team also attempted to introduce an insanity defense, though prosecutors pushed back, arguing it was filed too late in the proceedings.