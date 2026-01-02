New court filings have shed further light on the federal case involving the man accused of stalking WWE star Liv Morgan, with developments unfolding just weeks before a potential trial date.

Shawn Chan, who is facing a charge of interstate domestic violence, sent a handwritten letter to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Tampa Division) on December 20, formally reasserting his right to a speedy trial. In the letter, Chan made clear that he has never waived that right and requested that no further continuances be granted. He also stated his intention to object to any continuances already listed on the docket.

The court received the letter, which was postmarked December 22, and officially entered it into the record on December 29.

Notably, the letter was sent several days before Chan’s attorneys filed a notice on December 23 under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 12.2(b), signaling their intent to pursue an insanity defense supported by expert testimony.

In that December 23 motion, defense counsel explained the reasoning behind the filing:

“After reviewing the discovery and meeting with Mr. Chan, defense counsel came to believe that additional investigation of his mental status was necessary to defend him on the merits. Accordingly, on September 5, 2025, counsel retained Dr. Michelle Ayala to examine Mr. Chan for diminished capacity and insanity. Dr. Ayala scheduled an examination of Mr. Chan for October 17, 2025, but had to cancel for personal reasons. She conducted the examination on October 24, 2025.”

The motion further states that Dr. Ayala delivered her findings on December 22:

“On December 22, 2025, Dr. Ayala provided counsel with the attached, 10- page, single-spaced report. Dr. Ayala finds that Mr. Chan suffers from an acute delusional disorder that causes him to believe he is in a romantic relationship with the alleged victim. Dr. Ayala concludes that Mr. Chan was insane at the time of the offense.”

Prosecutors have pushed back strongly, arguing that the attempt to introduce an insanity defense is untimely. The government has pointed to a pre-trial order establishing May 12 as the deadline for filing pre-trial motions, asserting that all parties are well beyond that window. With the trial currently scheduled for January 12, 2026, prosecutors have argued that allowing the late filing would make it impossible to proceed as planned.

Chan’s legal team, however, contends that the court should permit the filing, citing delays beyond their control. In the motion, defense counsel argued that approval is warranted “because the delay in obtaining a report from Dr. Ayala and the error in the Court’s scheduling order constitute good cause.”

“Finally, good cause exists to file the required notice late. Counsel acted diligently to investigate Mr. Chan’s mental status. The delay was caused by Dr. Ayala’s schedule and the need to complete the report. Given the thoroughness of Dr. Ayala’s examination and report, a delay of this sort is to be expected. In any event, the Defense could not have complied with the Court’s deadline because it passed before Mr. Chan was indicted.”

The court has ordered prosecutors to file their response by January 6, 2026.

Chan is accused of traveling from Canada to Florida and spending hours loitering at Liv Morgan’s property during the summer of 2025. According to the criminal complaint, Chan flew from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando on May 26, the same day he was issued a passport, and told customs agents he would be staying at the WWE Performance Center, which does not provide housing.

Four days later, authorities allege Chan traveled several hours to Morgan’s home, circled the property multiple times, entered through the backyard, and attempted to gain access through the front door. When unsuccessful, he reportedly picked up an air pellet found on the front porch, waited for several hours, left a handwritten note, and then departed.

The note, which included Chan’s name, Canadian address, and phone number, read in part:

“It’s me Shawn the guy you all hang out with on [gaming platform deleted] online. You’ve been trying to contact me, or should I say reach out to me when I’m absent from that game. So who’s the stalker huh?! I NEVER said and did anything bad for over 10 years, yet you all dared hating me for no reason. I came here to pay just a friendly visit, nothing more. Yet, I’m the one who looks like a stalker thx to all of you. And you all think I’m going to have empathy, sympathy and care about any of you anymore? I will start talking and doing whatever I want despite all your shoosh finger faces that you all make. Yea, I just wanted to let you know that I was here.”

Chan was arrested by the FBI on June 3 after WWE security reviewed surveillance footage from Morgan’s residence (see video below), recognized him, and alerted authorities. He was indicted on June 25 and faces up to five years in prison.

He has remained incarcerated since his arrest and has been unsuccessful in multiple attempts to secure release ahead of trial, which is currently scheduled for January 12, 2026.

