Liv Morgan gives an update on her shoulder injury.

The WWE star suffered a torn shoulder during the May 12th edition of SmackDown, a night that also saw Dakota Kai tear her ACL in the very same match. Morgan’s injury was bad enough that she and Raquel Rodriguez were forced to vacate the women’s tag team titles. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have since won the titles and are pushing for big things to happen in the women’s tag division.

During a recent edition of UpUpDownDown Morgan confirmed that her shoulder was torn, but is still ready to compete for the UpUpDownDown championship.

You know, it’s really funny that you bring it up because I’m sitting at home with my torn shoulder and I’m like, wow, I’m really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Championship. I’m really excited to beat (ma.ce) and he just so happened to ‘have a recital’. I would like to see the footage of this recital, just saying. So you sent your friend out (man.soor) but you know what? Even with one shoulder, I’m still gonna beat you and I’m gonna be the new UpUpDownDown Champion. I wasn’t gonna miss this for the world. One shoulder, no shoulder, doesn’t matter.

You can check out the full UpUpDownDown stream below.

