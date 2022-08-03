WWE SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan recently spoke with Complex about top industry superstar John Cena, and how the Cenation leader served as a major influence on her career. Check out Morgan’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she has always loved John Cena:

“I loved John Cena, I thought he was the s***. I had such a crush on him. He would pump his little sneakers, and I’d pump my sneakers, and I didn’t even have pumps. I would just press my little tongue [on her shoe].”

Calls Cena an influence on her career:

“Yeah, I thought he was amazing. And so, he, I think, has been, whether I know it or not, a subconscious influence on my career, you know, because he wore sneakers for the majority of his career, so I think maybe it’s something that kind of embedded in my mind, and maybe a reason why I like to wear sneakers.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)