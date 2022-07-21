Liv Morgan made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Morgan spoke about the validation from the fans that she deserves to be SmackDown Women’s Champion. She won the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match before cashing in on Ronda Rousey later that night.

“It means so much to me because I kind of came up in an era where we were just kind of discovering the Four Horsewomen and kind of feeling like I’m getting lost in the shuffle of these amazing women. To not be a Four Horsewomen, to not be a generational superstar, to not have any famous friends or family, to just have done this hard work, it means so much to me to be recognized.”

Morgan will defend the title against Rousey at SummerSlam later this month.

