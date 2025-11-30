Liv Morgan is back.

And she’s back in the arms of “Daddy” Dom.

As seen during the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event on Saturday night, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, CA., and streaming via the ESPN Unlimited app, Liv Morgan made her long-awaited WWE return.

Morgan made an unadvertised return during the WWE Intercontinental Championship rematch between John Cena and Dominik Mysterio, providing an assist to “Dirty” Dom that led to him recapturing the title.

With the win, Dom-Dom is now once again a double champion, as he currently holds the AAA Mega Championship and once again the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Following the match, Liv Morgan posted a tweet via her official X account that simply featured a photo of herself dressed head-to-toe in John Cena gear, while she does the trademark John Cena salute pose with a very telling ear-to-ear grin on her face.

Additionally, WWE Shop immediately began capitalizing on the return of Liv Morgan, as they are already churning out new Liv Morgan merchandise and pushing it on the official WWE merchandise website and various social media outlets.

As noted, WWE also re-released their WrestleMania 42 women’s promotional trailer with Liv Morgan now included.

