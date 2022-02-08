WWE star Liv Morgan recently chatted with TV Insider about a variety of subjects, including what Morgan thinks of NXT building new stars, and her thoughts on the hit HBO series Euphoria. Highlights are below.

On Cora Jade, Indie Hartwell, and NXT building new stars:

Love her. I think they are doing a great job at NXT. I feel they are creating stars. The same core group of girls is really trying to grow. Trying to let everyone shine and showcase everyone to see what they can do. It’s so important to give opportunities to other people. I love Cora. I love Amari [Miller]. Tiffany [Stratton] is funny; I think she is going to be great. She is clearly athletic, but so new. I think with more experience she is going to be great. I love Toxic Attraction, Indi [Hartwell]. There are so many girls who are going to be amazing. Eventually, when they come to Raw and SmackDown, they will be even more amazing.

On discovering the hit HBO series Euphoria:

I watched it so late. Season 1 was out for months and months, but the girls at work were talking about it. I just put it on and right away was like, “Wow, I can’t believe I’ve never watched this before.” I was so happy that I was able to binge it. I think I watched Season 1 in a day and a half. It’s so realistic. I feel like watching that show is like being a fly on a wall. It felt like more than just actors playing characters on a show. I’m a huge fan. So many of the girls love it. We talk about it every week.

How she feels about the show’s depiction of mental health struggles: