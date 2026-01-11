Liv Morgan’s rise back to the top of WWE has been swift and highly visible, but the road there nearly derailed entirely just two years ago. Before her recent return from injury and immediate placement into top-tier storylines, Morgan quietly dealt with a moment she believed could end her career. During a candid appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, the two-time Women’s World Champion revealed that a routine traffic stop in Orlando spiraled into a situation far more serious than she ever expected. “I did have a little bit of marijuana in the car,” Morgan explained, clarifying that the real issue was unknowingly possessing a synthetic marijuana vape left behind by someone else, “which is a felony in Florida.”

Fully aware of the gravity of the moment, Morgan said she chose honesty and cooperation, knowing the encounter would be documented. Her fear escalated when additional officers arrived, recognized her, and treated the arrest like an impromptu fan interaction rather than a private legal matter. “Three cop cars pull up as I’m in the back seat and I’m doing a meet and greet,” she recalled, still in handcuffs as photos were taken. In that moment, Morgan said one thought overwhelmed everything else: “Right away, I was like, ‘I’m gonna get fired.’” Instead, the incident became a footnote rather than a career-ending headline, one that makes her current position at the center of WWE’s women’s division feel even more hard-earned.