Liv Morgan will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title against Shayna Baszler at the upcoming Clash at the Castle pay-per-view event.

Morgan needed some training to match the ground game of Baszler, so she went to Riddle, also a former UFC fighter, for help, as they trained at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Orange County dojo.

Riddle will be in action at Clash at the Castle when he takes on Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins.