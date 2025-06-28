– Liv Morgan has, in fact, undergone shoulder surgery for the injury she suffered on WWE Raw a few weeks ago. As noted, Morgan is expected to be on the sidelines for a while recovering.

– The official WWE Games feed on Twitter/X released a cool video that shows WWE producer Chris Park, formerly known as TNA Wrestling legend Abyss, reacting to seeing himself for the first time as Abyss in the new WWE 2K25 video game.

Such a heartfelt reaction! 🥰 @TherealAbyss reacts to seeing himself for the first time in #WWE2K25! 🤝 Grab the Dunk & Destruction Pack TODAY! pic.twitter.com/ICTI0pScaw — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) June 27, 2025

– WWE’s official WWE Vault YouTube channel has released the complete 103 minute episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s in-depth sit-down interview with “The Viper” Randy Orton from 2021.

– The “Countdown to WWE Night Of Champions” pre-show gave fans the first look at the sights and sounds inside Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for today’s WWE Night Of Champions 2025 premium live event. For those interested, you can check out WWE Night Of Champions Spoilers From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (6/28/2025) here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.