Tonight WWE invades the Nationwide Arena in Columbus Ohio with their Extreme Rules pay per view, which features several marquee matchups including Roman Reigns defending the Universal title against Finn Balor and Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown women’s title against former champion Bianca Belair.

According to PW Insider, the grudge bout between Carmella and Liv Morgan will now take place on the Extreme Rules Kickoff show. The Princess of Staten Island sent one final warning to Morgan earlier in the day on Twitter. You can check that out here.