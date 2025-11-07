Liv Morgan is starting to pop up here and there again, as fans continue to anticipate her long-awaited return to WWE.

WWE star Liv Morgan made a high-profile appearance this week in Los Angeles. The former Women’s Champion was among the many celebrities who hit the red carpet for the world premiere of Stranger Things season five at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday night.

The appearance comes shortly after Liv Morgan was announced as one of the featured names in Lids’ new “ALL CAPS” holiday campaign, joining fellow WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, and others in the promotion.

Morgan has been sidelined from WWE competition since June after suffering a dislocated shoulder that required surgery. The injury reportedly occurred before WWE Evolution 2025, where she had been slated to face Nikki Bella in a featured bout. WWE officials are hopeful that Morgan will be cleared for a return around the start of 2026, which would line her up perfectly for WrestleMania season.

Outside the ring, Morgan continues to build her Hollywood résumé. Represented by Paradigm Talent Agency, she appeared alongside Uma Thurman and Joe Manganiello in The Kill Room and made a cameo in the Chucky TV series. She’s also set to appear in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere later this month on Netflix, with episodes dropping on November 26, December 25, and December 31. The hit series remains one of Netflix’s biggest-ever successes, and the streaming giant also happens to be WWE’s new U.S. home for Monday Night Raw beginning in 2025.