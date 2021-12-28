Liv Morgan did a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to promote her title match at WWE Day 1 against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Here are some of the highlights:

Angry Liv Girl:

“I have found Angry Liv Girl. She’s awesome and I’ve been waiting to reach out. I found her and I’m going to send her a little DM,” Morgan said. “I would love for Angry Liv Girl and Angry Becky girl to both be there [at WWE Day 1]. They’ve both been stars during this feud. I would love for them to both be there.”

Paying homage to Trish Stratus vs. Lita with suicide dive against Lynch:

“100 percent. That day was the 17th anniversary of the infamous Trish vs. Lita [match]. The first-ever women’s main event match for the Women’s championship. It felt so weird to me. It felt like it was meant to be. Everything felt so aligned. Becky has red hair. I have blonde hair. We have this match 17 years to the date and we were the main event, which we didn’t know until later in the day because we weren’t the main event and then we got switched to the main event. As soon as I realized that, I was like, ‘I’m doing a dive.'”

Her childhood finishing move: