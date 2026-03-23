Danhausen has not won himself any fans in The Judgment Day.

During a recent interview with Brad Gilmore, Liv Morgan addressed the “very nice, very evil” WWE Superstar putting curses on Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day.

“Danhausen could have come in to WWE and I would have been happy for him,” she said. “Like, wow, what an amazing opportunity.”

Morgan continued, “But right away, he wants to ‘curse’ Daddy Dom and cause all this friction and trouble and chaos and confusion and paranoia. So I want him away from me. I want him away from the Judgment Day. I want him 1000 feet away from the clubhouse at all times.”

She then made it clear just how much she wants him to steer clear of her and her crew.

“I have no interest in that man, and I hope he never approaches me,” Morgan continued. “I hope he never comes up to me. I hope he never tries to look me in my eye. I hope he stays away from Daddy Dom, and that’s really it.”