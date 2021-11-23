WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke with Complex and talked about how her attire on the October 25, 2021 RAW (pictured above) was inspired by horror character Chucky, who is currently featured in a hit USA Network and Syfy series.

“Well, I’ve always loved Chucky. I’ve done a lot of different interviews and podcasts pertaining to horror movies and some just Chucky specifically,” Liv said. “I’ve always loved the movie. I’ve always been a fan. I’ve been so excited for the new Chucky series on USA Network. I love it.”

Liv discussed the current Chucky series on USA/Syfy, and said she’s always loved the character.

“The tone, the themes, they’re so good, and it gives you that old school, typical Chucky vibe that you love,” she said. “It kind of gives you a little bit of everything with the current-day theme. It’s really cool. You should try to catch up whenever you can. But yeah, I’ve always loved Chucky, and because of the series, I thought it’d be cool to do Chucky-themed gear, which led to my Halloween costume. It’s been a theme of events.”

Liv also discussed how she’s open to doing some acting in the future, and how she’d like to be “killed off” in a Chucky season 2 cameo.

“Oh yeah, it’s something I thought about more recently than ever. I’m definitely interested. I feel whenever the timing’s right, the perfect opportunity will appear,” she said. “Right now, I’m so focused on my work in WWE and winning that RAW Women’s Championship, but I definitely have goals for the future. I’d love to be in Season 2 of Chucky. I’d love to be killed off in a little cameo.”

Morgan is the current #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quotes)

