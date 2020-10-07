Liv Morgan spoke on an episode of Table Talk about her wish to be in more hardcore matches. She explains that hardcore style matches are what drew her into wrestling in the first place.

I mean, I definitely want to be in the Money in the Bank match. I want to be in a TLC match. I want to be in a Ladder match. I want to be in a Steel Cage. I want to be in Hell in a Cell. I’d love to be in Elimination Chamber,” stated Morgan. “Yeah, that’s what attracted me to wrestling growing up was just these hardcore, physically intense matches, and I was just so drawn to it. I was like, ‘I can do that and I want to do that’, so I’m super ready for my opportunity to be in all those matches that I just said. I’m super excited, and I know [I have] plenty of time. So, I’m waiting on it.

Morgan recently rejoined with Ruby Riott on the Raw side and quickly became number one contenders to the women’s tag team titles. Their match was supposed to take place at Clash of Champions but was postponed when Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were quarantined as a precaution. They received their match this week on Monday Night Raw in a failed attempt to capture the titles when Ruby Riott tapped out to the Kirifuda Clutch.