Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer better watch out.

And “Watch me!”

Liv Morgan is coming their way on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The Judgment Day member won the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on Saturday, January 31, in Saudi Arabia.

For those who missed the show, you can read a detailed recap of the Women’s Royal Rumble match below, and check out our complete WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com:

Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The Triple H-narrated cold open video package airs to get things started, and then we return inside the massive stadium to get the premium live event portion of the show officially off-and-running. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett check in from ringside. They introduce the alternate language commentators.

Mark Nash takes over as the ring announcer inside the squared circle. He begins by announcing the rules for our opening contest, which will be the Women’s Royal Rumble match. With that said, it’s time to find out who will be starting things off.

Coming out as the first entrant in the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match is the women’s legend herself, Charlotte Flair. She comes out in typical woman-in-Saudi-type covering-all ring gear. She settles inside the ring to a big pop from the fired-up Riyadh crowd.

Her music dies down and then the theme for the other woman who will start things off in the Women’s Rumble bout hits. Coming in at number two is the friend and tag-team partner of Charlotte, fellow SmackDown women’s star Alexa Bliss. Out she comes covered head-to-toe, as all ladies will be today.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with our first of four scheduled matches this evening. Bliss wants to simply wait for the third entrant. Charlotte has different ideas. After hesitating, fans chant “Fight! Fight! Fight!” Charlotte hoists Bliss up on the ropes, but stops.

Charlotte does the “this close” hand gesture and tells Bliss she could’ve, but they’re gonna wait. Bliss and Charlotte pose together, but then Bliss gets Charlotte in position for Sister Abigail. She does the same gesture to Charlotte. They wait with Bliss on Charlotte’s back as the countdown clock appears.

The time has come and the buzzer sounds. Out as the third entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble is Kiana James. Michael Cole points out that number three in Women’s Rumble matches has been a lucky number over the years. She doesn’t look so lucky now, however, as she is in a two-on-one situation out of the gate.

After the countdown clock appears again, the buzzer sounds and out as the fourth entrant is Nia Jax. Fans quickly get on her case with loud “You can’t wrestle!” chants almost immediately. After some back-and-forth action, Ivy Nile comes out as number five. Fans chant “You suck!” to her theme, Kurt Angle-style.

Coming out next at number six in her Women’s Royal Rumble debut is the first representative from NXT in the 2026 Rumble, Lola Vice. She gets a big reaction coming out and hits the ring and immediately takes it to everyone in sight with a variety of kicks.

Kiana hits a Samoan Drop on the massive Nia Jax for a big pop, and then the buzzer sounds to bring out Candice LeRae as the seventh entrant in the bout. Still no eliminations. Jordynne Grace comes in at number eight and we get our first eliminations, as LeRae and Vice are thrown out. Nile gets eliminated after that.

Nia Jax hits a stink face on Jordynne Grace in the corner. They can’t show their ankles in Saudi Arabia but they can shove their ass in other women’s faces and rub it around? If so say so, Saudi! Nia tries to power bomb Bliss over the top but Bliss avoids it.

Charlotte kicks Jax out, and Bliss ends up going out too. Bliss looks at Charlotte with wide eyes. Charlotte looks upset. The buzzer sounds and Becky Lynch makes her way out as the next entrant at number nine. At number ten moments later comes Sol Ruca.

At number eleven, The Judgment Day’s first representative comes out as Roxanne Perez makes her way to the ring after a strong showing in her Rumble debut last year. Perez gets in the ring and attacks Lynch, sending her over the top rope.

Perez sends James over the top rope, but she stays on. Perez then wildly punches Flair down. Grace grabs Perez, but Perez elbows her. Perez sidesteps James. Ruca hits a big handspring double kick to Grace. Perez and Lynch soon go at it, slapping each other in the face multiple times. Lynch then hits her with a Bexploder.

In at number twelve comes Maxxine Dupri. She gets in the ring and attacks her mortal enemy, Lynch. Dupri hits a Lou Thesz Press. Lynch quickly sends her to the apron, but Dupri knocks her back. Dupri hits Lynch with a crossbody block before sending her over the top rope. Lynch fights her off, but Dupri fires back with a fisherman’s suplex.

Perez attacks, so Dupri hits a spinkick. Dupri attacks Flair and James before hitting Lynch with a German Suplex. Out with new theme music and the name “Nattie” on the screen is Natalya. Dupri waits for Nattie. Nattie cost her an Intercontinental Title match. Nattie takes Dupri down and punches away at her.

Dupri spins her and punches. Nattie gets up and goes for a scoop slam, but Dupri picks the ankle and applies an Ankle Lock. Dupri kicks Lynch away. Lynch hits Dupri with a Manhandle Slam and sends her over the top rope to eliminate her. Dupri is out. Lynch puts her arm around Nattie, who isn’t impressed.

Lynch goes to eliminate Nattie, but Nattie blocks it. Lynch begs Nattie off. Nattie lifts Lynch and dumps her over the top rope. Lynch is out, too. She argues that her feet didn’t touch the floor, but doesn’t convince anyone. Liv Morgan comes out next at number fourteen.

Morgan hits James with Ob-Liv-ion and kicks Nattie down. Morgan hits Ruca with the Three Amigos. Grace uppercuts Morgan and charges, but Perez intercepts her. Perez and Morgan hit a side leg sweep/codebreaker combo. Flair runs over Morgan and Perez with a double clothesline. Lash Legend comes out as number fifteen.

Legend takes Morgan and Flair down before grabbing James and Morgan by the throat for a double chokeslam. Legend goes for a chokeslam on Ruca, but Ruca gets out. Legend big boots her down. Perez attacks, but Legend slams her down. Perez lands on her shoulder.

Legend grabs Grace, but Grace slides off. Legend knees her and goes for a powerbomb, but Grace dumps her onto the apron. Grace tries to eliminate her, but Legend lifts her on her shoulders. Grace elbows her, but Legend throws her to the floor. Grace is out. Zelina Vega is in at number sixteen with big shoulder pads on for her walk.

Vega takes Perez down and kicks Ruca in the face. Vega sends Nattie into Morgan. James attacks Vega, but Vega hits a DDT. Flair lifts Vega and sets her on the top rope. Vega knocks her away and goes for a flying hurricanrana on Legend.

Legend catches Vega, uses her as a weapon to take Flair down, and powerbombs Vega. Raquel Rodriguez comes in at number seventeen. The Judgment Day is a full unit in the ring now. Rodriguez joins her Judgment Day mates in Perez and Morgan, and they dominate the ring. Morgan and Perez attack Legend from behind.

James quickly puts Morgan on the apron. Perez dumps James onto the apron, but James pulls Perez over. James tries to fight Morgan and Perez off before Rodriguez big boots her off the apron. James is out. In at number eighteen is Chelsea Green to a big pop from the crowd. Alba Fyre is by her side.

The Judgment Day eagerly awaits her. Green gets in the ring and tries to form an alliance with them. Morgan slaps her hand away, so Green backhands her. Perez and Rodriguez double-team Green. Fyre pulls Green under the bottom rope. A tug-of-war ensues with Fyre and the Judgment Day to get Green.

Fyre is pulled into the ring before Rodriguez clotheslines her over the top rope. Fyre was not in the match. Rodriguez then hits Green with an alley-oop into the ropes. WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia comes out next in the number nineteen spot. She runs down and runs over Perez and Morgan.

Rodriguez attacks Giulia, but Giulia fires back. Giulia rolls under a clothesline and dropkicks Rodriguez back. Giulia attacks Vega and hits a vertical suplex. There are ten active competitors in the ring. Giulia tries to eliminate Green, but Green lands on Fyre’s back. Fyre walks Green away. Green is still active.

One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Iyo Sky, comes out next. There are eleven active competitors. Sky hits some Shotei uppercuts and tries to eliminate Green, but Green holds on. Morgan and Perez attack Sky, but Sky handsprings through a double clothesline attempt. Sky then hits a double dropkick on them.

Sky hits Rodriguez with a jawbreaker. Rodriguez quickly drops her on the apron, but Sky knocks her back. Sky goes to the top rope and hits Rodriguez with a missile dropkick. Sky gets the crowd fired up with her pointing taunt. Number 21 is out next and it is Asuka.

Asuka, Sky, and Giulia prepare to square off. Asuka and Giulia then take Sky down and double-team her. Giulia holds Sky up, but Asuka “accidentally” kicks Giulia. Asuka hits Giulia with a running elbow and hits Sky and Giulia with a clothesline/bulldog combo. Rhea Ripley comes out, complete with pyro, at number 22.

Ripley gets in the ring and attacks the Judgment Day. Ripley throws Morgan into Perez and hits a clothesline, causing Perez to DDT Morgan. Ripley is already bleeding from the nose. Green tries to attack Ripley, but Ripley doesn’t feel it. On the apron are Giulia and Vega.

Giulia knees her off. Zelina is out. Green salutes Ripley, so Ripley salutes her back. Ripley takes Green down and knocks Fyre off the apron. Ripley then eliminates Green. Green is out. Perez tries to eliminate Ripley, but Ripley hangs on. Perez goes for Pop Rox, but no dice.

Instead, Ripley counters into a scary-looking Razor’s Edge over the top rope into Green and Fyre. Perez is out. In at number 23 to a big crowd reaction is Bayley. Bayley pursues Ruca and attempts to eliminate her. Ruca stays on. Ruca beat Bayley at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Legend attacks, but Bayley and Ruca knock her back. Morgan is on the apron, but she’s safe. Bayley knocks Legend to the corner and hits a running knee. Bayley clotheslines Asuka in the corner. Flair chops Bayley a few times. Flair has been in this match since the start. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane comes in at number 24.

Jayne hits Legend with a running hurricanrana, then hits Bayley with a neck-breaker. Jayne attacks Rodriguez and elbows her back. Jayne drives Rodriguez into the turnbuckles before attacking Morgan. Jayne hits Bayley with a senton in the corner before hitting Rodriguez with it. Jayne wipes Ruca out.

There are twelve women in the ring. Jayne puts Ruca on the apron. Nattie puts Jayne on the apron. Nattie and Ripley shove each other and start brawling. Ripley knees Nattie, but Nattie fires back with a Discus Clothesline. Morgan attacks Nattie, but Nattie shoves her down. Rodriguez tries to powerbomb Nattie out of the ring.

Nattie pulls her to the apron instead. Morgan then hits Nattie with an Ob-Liv-ion, sling-shooting her to the floor. Nattie has been eliminated. The buzzer sounds and coming out at number 25 is WWE Hall of Fame legend Nikki Bella. Morgan and Bella get into a shoving match almost immediately.

Rodriguez attacks Bella from behind. Bella avoids Jayne’s attack and takes her down. Bella then hits Bayley with a spine-buster. Bella hits Rodriguez with a tornado DDT. Morgan then takes Bella out with a codebreaker. In at number 26 is Lyra Valkyria. Giulia gets eliminated, and then in at number 27 is Kelani Jordan.

In at number 28 comes the other half of The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane. There are only two spots remaining. Moments later, Asuka is eliminated while Sane is trying to help her. Asuka doesn’t look happy. Sane looks terrified. Sane is eliminated by Sky and she lands next to Asuka on the floor.

Asuka grabs Sane by the hair and picks her up as the countdown clock strikes again to kill any attention they would get. The buzzer sounds and Brie Bella’s name flashes on the screen. She makes her way out at number 29 in a hurry, running to the ring to a loud pop from the Saudi crowd.

The whole crowd breaks out into enormously loud “Yes! Yes!” chants, complete with the Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson)-style hand-raising gesture, and all. Fans then break out into a loud “Welcome back!” chant as she blasts Rhea Ripley with “Yes!” kicks. Brie helps Nikki up and they hug. The Judgment Day then attack them.

We hear the fans with the final countdown. The buzzer sounds. “It’s Tiffy-Time!” The crowd roars as the 30th and final entrant, Tiffany Stratton, rushes out with a ton of energy and heads to the ring to get the final moments of our opening contest officially underway. She hits a big swanton on the entire remaining field of entrants.

Fans loudly chant “This is Awesome!” as things begin to pick up. We’re down to the final handful of competitors in the bout after both Nikki and Brie Bella are eliminated at the same time by Lash Legend. Fans loudly chant “No! No! No!” in reaction to that. We’re down to the final eight remaining competitors.

It quickly becomes seven, as Lash Legend eliminates Charlotte Flair. Fans didn’t like that one either. They boo like crazy and then break out in an enormously loud “Overrated! Overrated!” chant. Ouch. She eliminates Iyo Sky seconds after that and an even louder “Overrated!” chant spreads throughout the building.

Rhea Ripley eventually eliminates Legend for a huge pop, but then Raquel Rodriguez eliminates her. After a few more minutes of action with the final couple of competitors in the match, we get to the final elimination, which leaves Liv Morgan as the last woman standing. Liv Morgan is headed to WrestleMania.

Winner of the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble: Liv Morgan