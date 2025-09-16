— The man accused of stalking WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been denied bond while awaiting trial. A hearing was held today to consider Shawn Chen’s request for release as he faces stalking charges. The court ruled against Chen, ordering that he remain in custody until his trial, which is expected to take place in November.

Chen’s attorneys had argued in their motion that he had secured a bed at a local Salvation Army facility. Prosecutors opposed the request, claiming that Chen posed a flight risk and that obtaining the bed did not meet the legal standard for reconsidering his detention.

In its ruling, the court stated, “Salvation Army, which is a voluntary adult rehabilitation program, is allowing the defendant to stay there. This is not a significant change in circumstances.” The decision also referenced a psychological evaluation of Chen, which concluded that he suffers from a delusional disorder and holds a delusion regarding the victim.

Chen was arrested and charged with interstate domestic violence after allegedly traveling from Canada to Orlando, Florida. Reports indicate that, after claiming he was headed to the WWE Performance Center, he went to Morgan’s home on May 31 and attempted to gain entry. He was arrested on June 3, indicted on June 25, and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

— Seth Rollins joined ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike on Tuesday, where he opened up about his relationship with Becky Lynch, calling her “without a doubt, the greatest female wrestler of all time.”

On what it’s like to be in a relationship with Becky: “What it boils down to for me is iron sharpens iron. We met through this industry. We met in 2015, 2014. Became friends. Both started to rise up at the same time. Found each other romantically. Then we’ve been able to really use each as a resource. To get out there and perform with her, the way she preps is different than how I prep. The way she performs and interacts is different. We get to learn from each other, bounce stuff off of each other. We understand the grind. We understand what it takes on the other side of this, so there is no pressure. The ease at which we’re able to communicate, I think, makes the partnership on-screen fantastic. Obviously, off-screen, makes things super easy and fun.”

On Becky Lynch being the greatest woman wrestler of all time: “She is not arguably the greatest. She is actually the greatest of all time. This is the first woman to main event WrestleMania. She doesn’t have a movie, but she is a New York Times best-selling author. She’s a mother, an athlete, an entertainer, she does everything. She has transcended our industry and taken female wrestling to heights no one could have ever dreamed of. Not arguably. Numero uno, without question.”

— Stephanie Vaquer recently opened up about her cancelled WWE Clash in Paris match, her successful NXT run, and more. She had been scheduled to challenge Naomi for the Women’s World Championship at Clash in Paris, but the bout was called off after Naomi announced her pregnancy last month. Vaquer is now set to face IYO SKY for the title at Wrestlepalooza this weekend and discussed the upcoming match during a recent appearance on the “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” podcast.

On her success in NXT: “It’s a really nice experience. Because when WWE called me, they asked me if I want to go main roster or NXT. And I say, main roster. But after I think a lot, I say, okay, maybe I know I need to learn how everything works here. So after I say no, I go to NXT, and many people say, ‘What are you doing? You’re crazy.’ And I say no, because I’m in no rush. I like to do things step by step, no rush, and I need to learn English. I need to learn the style. I need to learn that WWE style, how they train in the PC, different training. So I started in NXT slow, take my time and try to learn every day. But I really enjoy NXT because it’s like family. I really miss the people there and I had the NXT title and the NXT North American Title at the same time, in the best women’s division. So now I’m so happy. I’m so happy. Make history with my first title in WWE, so it’s the beginning of the big dream.”

On whether she thought it would happen so quickly: “No, I think because before WWE always take a long time to take a title. But I know it takes more hard work. But before WWE, every company, I take the more important title before WWE. So when I come to WWE, I say, okay, the beginning, I’m here, but now I will be champion. So the first step is the NXT Championship, and after, yeah, double champ.”

On Booker T’s reaction to The Devil’s Kiss: “I love Booker T. I miss Booker T on RAW. Because he really made people feel my move. I love that.”

On pointing to Booker T before doing the move in NXT: “In my last title match in NXT, I saw Booker and was like, this is for you.”

On future dream matches: “One-on-one with Asuka. I really want it because it’s not been one-on-one. Asuka or Rhea, Mami versus Mamasita.”

