An individual alleged to be stalking WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was reportedly arrested outside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The incident came to light after WHIP podcast host and frequent NXT event attendee @NXTwithNajee shared details on social media Tuesday night, revealing that the person had been detained and multiple bags of evidence were seized at the scene.

A separate report later confirmed that WWE had alerted law enforcement after becoming aware of the individual’s actions.

An additional source claims conflicting reports, noting they have heard the version regarding it being Liv Morgan’s stalker who was arrested outside of the WWE PC, while also hearing reports about a supposed fight that took place outside of the building that led to multiple arrests.

We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.