Liv Morgan’s arrest report has been released.

As noted, the WWE Superstar was arrested on Thursday December 14th in Sumter County, Florida following a traffic stop. The former women’s champion was in possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), possession of drug equipment and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid after a sherriff’s deputy saw the yellow jeep she was operating crossing over the white and yellow lines of a County Road.

According to the police report, the car smelled of marijuana upon being stopped. Found inside Morgan’s car was a “small plastic bag containing marijuana” as well as a vape pen that held “an oil-like substance.” That substance was tested and proven to be marijuana. Morgan bonded out for $3,000 and was released around 10:04 PM that evening.

Now the full arrest report has been released, which you can check out below. At this time neither Morgan, nor WWE, have commented but latest report indicate that it will not affect any plans the company has for her.